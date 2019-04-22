A free thump boxing class will be held in Collinsville on April 24.

A CARDIO class with a difference will be offered in Collinsville for free on April 24.

Collinsville Shape Up Shed will hold a free thump boxing class in an effort to showcase classes the gym has to offer.

Shape Up Shed treasurer Donna Bulloch said thump boxing was not self-defence but a form of cardio.

It is also a class for people of all fitness levels and ages, Mrs Bulloch said.

"It's fun. You don't have to be some fitness freak to come to these classes,” she said.

The one-off thump boxing class is not the only free class the non-profit gym is offering.

A strength and conditioning class will also be held for free on May 3.

This class will see participants do some weights and some conditioning work.

"We want to get it out there what the classes are about,” Mrs Bulloch said.

"We want to get a few people in there and show what we have to offer.”

For more information about what the gym has to offer, visit the Shape Up Shed Facebook page.

Those interested in taking part in one of the free classes can contact Mrs Bulloch on 0400 398 997.