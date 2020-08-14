‘Careful planning’ behind Meghan moment

Meghan Markle wore a "revenge" wardrobe for her final royal outings and wanted to "go out with a bang", it has been claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, captivated royal fans with a breathtaking wardrobe worth £26,400 ($A48,245) for her final five-day visit, reports The Sun.

Vanity Fair called her wardrobe at the time a "masterclass in revenge dressing", comparing her looks to Princess Diana's infamous little black dress the night Prince Charles did his bombshell interview about Camilla.

Now, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have shared in their Finding Freedom biography how Meghan's outfits were carefully selected.

Speaking of Meghan and Harry, 35, arriving in the rain at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, the authors wrote: "They served as a showstopping reminder of their ability to command the world's attention.

"Earlier in the day Daniel Martin (who, when planning all her looks for the week, had joked, 'Go out with a bang!') had done her makeup and George Northwood her hair."

The pictures of the couple beaming under their umbrella as they arrived at the event went viral around the world.

"The sparkling rain in the frame was pure coincidence, but the confident walk into Mansion House venue and Meghan's blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham, were carefully planned."

The iconic image was beamed around the world. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the farewell tour, Meghan ticked off some of her go-to designer looks, including Givenchy - the fashion house behind her wedding dress - and Victoria Beckham.

She also championed eight British labels during her and Harry's last engagements.

Meanwhile, to show support for International Women's Day, Meghan donned pieces by female designers such as Stella McCartney, among others. One of her standout last outfits was a floor-length red gown by Safiyaa 'Kalika' dress worth £1295 (A$2366) at the Mountbatten Festival of Music.

And who could forget her caped emerald green dress by Emilia Wickstead and matching hat as she attended her last official engagement in London at Westminster Abbey?

The couple attended the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The insight into the couple's lives, Finding Freedom, has been released this week - an unauthorised biography that followed their journey stepping down from their duties.

Among some of the more explosive claims is that Meghan felt people wanted her to serve her child "on a silver platter" after Archie was born, and that the couple had to let go of their son's nanny in the middle of her second shift.

Meghan was reportedly behind the push to keep Archie’s christening private. Picture: Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images

Details of their whirlwind romance were also revealed as it was claimed Harry said "I love you" just three months into their relationship - and started to scout for an engagement ring just six months in.

The couple's spokesperson and the authors of the biography have insisted that they had no involvement in the book.

However, buried in an "author's note" at the back of the book is this admission: "We have spoken to close friends of Harry and Meghan, royal aides and palace staff (past and present), the charities and organisations they have built long-lasting relationships with and, when appropriate, the couple themselves."

