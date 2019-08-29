Carey called up, Paine rested for tour match

Australian captain Tim Paine has been rested from the tour match against Derbyshire. Picture: Getty Images

AUSTRALIAN captain Tim Paine has been given a breather after the stunning events of the third Ashes Test with Alex Carey called up to keep wicket in the match against Derbyshire.

Usman Khawaja will push his case for continued selection as captain in the tour game with David Warner, Travis Head and fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson also rested.

Carey, who has been playing T20 cricket for Sussex, is not joining the full-time squad, and will rejoin the county outfit at the conclusion of the three-day game on Saturday.

Head's absence from the match ensures he will play in the fourth Test at Manchester, meaning one of either Khawaja, Marcus Harris or Matthew Wade will have to make way for the return of Steve Smith.

Khawaja has failed to fire in his three Ashes Test this series, and averages just 19 in matches in England.

But he could be elevated to open with Warner, a position in which he has thrived, averaged over 90 with more than 400 runs going in first.

Harris made scores of eight and 19 in the third Test at Headingley after replacing Cameron Bancroft, while Wade's second innings effort of 33 was his best return since his century at Edgbaston in the opening match of the series.

Alex Carey batting for Sussex earlier this month. Picture: Getty Images

Coach Justin Langer conceded there were some "tough questions" to be answered ahead of the Manchester Test.

"One thing I do know is we're not batting well enough at the moment," Langer said at Headingley.

"I said at the start of the series that the team that bats best will win the ashes. We're certainly not at our best with our batting at the moment.

"We've got some real questions to ask for the practice game then the 4th Test match."

Alex Carey keeping wicket behind Tim Paine at Australian training ahead of the Ashes. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile spinner Nathan Lyon limped from training after appearing to roll his ankle as the players played a game of touch football at training at Derbyshire on Wednesday.

He limped in to the change rooms with team doctor Richard Saw.

A Cricket Australia spokesman said Lyon had slightly twisted his ankle and he came off the field as a precaution.

Lyon isn't playing in the tour game against Derbyshire.

Nathan Lyon limped from training with a twisted ankle. Picture: Getty Images

AUSTRALIAN XI V DERBYSHIRE

Derbyshire county cricket ground

Thursday August 29-31

Usman Khawaja ©

Cameron Bancroft

Marcus Harris

Marnus Labuschagne

Matthew Wade

Mitch Marsh

Alex Carey

Michael Neser

Peter Siddle

Mitchell Starc