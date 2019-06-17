Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in Kingscliff.
A teenager was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in Kingscliff. Trevor Veale
Crime

Driver carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in Kingscliff

Rick Koenig
by
16th Jun 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 17th Jun 2019 6:01 AM

A DRIVER who thought he was picking up some mates was held at gunpoint before his car and personal belongings were stolen.

Police said about 9pm on Saturday night, a 20-year-old man was driving a black Jeep Compass wagon when he picked up a male friend, aged 18, in a carpark on Adelaide Street in Tweed Heads.

He then drove to Dry Dock Road and picked up three people - two men and a woman - believed to be friends of the 18-year-old.

The group travelled towards Cabarita before they stopped at a park in Kingscliff.

They all got out of the vehicle and the 20-year-old man was assaulted, held at gun-point and forced into the back of the Jeep by one of the men, while the woman continued to drive.

A Jeep believed to have been involved in a carjacking last night has been spotted dumped in the Tweed.
A Jeep believed to have been involved in a carjacking last night has been spotted dumped in the Tweed. Facebook

He was robbed of a phone, headphones and a bank card and forced out of the vehicle near Palmvale, before the group drove off in the Jeep.

The Jeep believed to have been involved in the robbery has since been spotted dumped on the roadside in the Tweed area.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District have been notified and started an investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incidents is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

carjacking crime editors picks gun kingscliff tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    SOMETHING'S GOT TO GIVE WAY: Traffic study for Airlie

    premium_icon SOMETHING'S GOT TO GIVE WAY: Traffic study for Airlie

    Council News "We're going to look at some different options, maybe a shared zone, or pedestrian crossings.”

    Inside Daydream’s lavish launch party

    premium_icon Inside Daydream’s lavish launch party

    News Daydream Island Resort is back - 2 years after Cyclone devastation

    End of an era as change comes for Carl

    premium_icon End of an era as change comes for Carl

    News Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker stepping down.

    Punch thrown in neighbourly dispute about tree branches

    premium_icon Punch thrown in neighbourly dispute about tree branches

    Crime Court told man had taken offence to being called a junkie.