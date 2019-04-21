Blues end 1111-day wait for 100-point game

Levi Casboult celebrates his last-quarter goal in Carlton’s breakthrough win over Western Bulldogs. Picture: Julian Smith.

Three seconds before the final siren, No. 1 draft pick Sam Walsh delivered the moment Carlton fans had been waiting 1111 days for.

The stat had been rolled out in most games since - Carlton had not kicked 100 points in any game since Round 11, 2016.

The Blues appeared to have spurned their chance to hit triple figures in a breakthrough win over Western Bulldogs when the ball eluded Jack Silvagni and went out for a boundary throw in with six seconds on the clock.

From the resultant throw in, a swift chain of handballs ended with Walsh who snapped truly with his 26th disposal to ice his first win in navy blue as Carlton finished 15.11 (101) to the Bulldogs' 7.15 (57).

"Defence is the one that always wins you games of footy," skipper Patrick Cripps said.

"Especially last week, we had a lot of opportunities.

"We did a lot of work throughout the week and to have 26 scoring shots, we haven't had that in a long time. It's pleasing."

The Blues were 8.5 (53) at halftime and still needed 28 points to reach 100 with a quarter to play.

Tall forwards Levi Casboult and Harry McKay, who combined for seven goals, kicked the opening two majors of the last term to put the Blues within sight of the 100-point mark.

Zach Fisher bagged the next goal with eight minutes to play, before Walsh sealed a memorable victory for Carlton - the club's first in 268 days - just before the siren.

"Bloody good," Cripps said on Fox Footy.

"To be 0-4, we knew where we were at. We have been playing some good footy, it just wasn't quite falling for us."

Carlton players celebrate on the final siren. Pic: Michael Klein.

Only eight players who featured in the Round 11, 2016 victory when Carlton booted 16.6 (102) against Brisbane Lions featured on Sunday - Cripps, Ed Curnow, Jacob Weitering, Kade Simpson, Matthew Kreuzer, Dale Thomas, Lachie Plowman and Casboult.

"We know where we're going. We're working bloody hard," Cripps said.

"Hopefully this is our little kickstart for the year."

HOW THE DROUGHT ENDED

Three-quarter-time

Carlton 11.6 (72) leads Western Bulldogs 6.12 (48).

Fourth quarter, six minutes: Levi Casboult boots the opening goal of the last quarter, his third after being a late call-up for Charlie Curnow.

Fourth quarter, eight minutes: Two minutes later, Harry McKay bags his fourth major to put Carlton within sight of 100 points with 20 minutes still on the clock.

Fourth quarter, 22 minutes: After behinds from McKay and McGovern, Zac Fisher kicks the sealer for the Blues and they move to 94 points.

Fourth quarter, 26 minutes: Paddy Dow misses a set shot.

Fourth quarter, 29 minutes: Sam Walsh snaps a checkside goal three seconds before the siren to put Carlton on 101.