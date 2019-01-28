Carnival fever hits Cannonvale

THE Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club hosted the annual Airlie Beach Transition Short Course carnival over the Australia Day weekend.

More than 150 swimmers travelled from North Queensland to compete. The highlights of the carnival include the Skins events, sample bags, Monster Raffle draw, the bacon and egg burgers and of course, swimming.

A total of 42 Cannons participated in the carnival and all did extremely well. They combined PBs totalled a whopping 180. It was very difficult to highlight the best swims when so many did so well.

The carnival was very successful and the club would like to thank all the parents, volunteers and officials. The Cannonvale Cannons would also like to thank all the businesses who donated prizes or sponsored the club' carnival.

Highlights include:

Six year olds

Luke Greenhill swam "cracking times”. He swam a 16.4 second PB in his 25m freestyle and a massive 41.63 second PB in his 25m breaststroke. Hayden Bradley and Nelson Malady swam fantastic times and set PBs in all his races. Matilda Nicholes swam a great 25m backstroke in 39.72 second (a 15.82 second PB).

Seven year olds

Maisie Goswell swam extremely well, achieving PBs in most of her races. Maisie earned a bronze medal for her 25m butterfly and a silver medal for her 25 breaststroke.

Eve Carter-Attwood and Airlie Frisch best swims included 25m freestyle and 25m breaststroke where they both took more than two seconds off their previous times. Abiageal Maher swam in her first carnival and swam fantastic times in her 25m freestyle and 25m breaststroke. Although, Amber Benson didn't swim any PBs, she was well placed in the seven and under 25m breaststroke and freestyle.

Eight year olds

Olivia Bradley performed extremely well setting PBs in all her races. One of her best swims include her 25m backstroke in a time of 30.26 seconds (5.75 second PB). Jack Moir swam top placings in all his races. He took out first place in his 25m and 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle. Lucas Purdie swam a super 25m backstroke in a time of 32.76 seconds (a 6.84 second PB) which earnt him fifth place in his age group.

Nine year olds

Jai Dennison and Austin Edwards-Bland swam impressive times and received medals for all their events. One of Jai's best swims which he earnt a gold medal was his 100m breaststroke which he swam in 1.52.19. Even though Austin was presented with six gold medals for freestyle, butterfly and backstroke, but his best achievement was his 100m IM which he swam in a time of 1.50.60 (a 24.4 second PB). Lily Maher swam very well in all her races. Her best swims were her 25m breaststroke and 25m freestyle. Lily Moir swam great times in all her races. Her best PBs were in her 50m and 100m events.

10 year olds

Mae Carter-Attwood swam impressive times in all her races swimming 12 PBs and winning seven bronze, one silver and a gold medal. Tiana Bell had a massive program and swam 13 personal best times. Isaac Benson swam very well and earned six PBs and his five bronze medals.

11 year olds

Zavier Goswell, Blake Hanks and Tyler Greenhill smashed all their times achieving PBs in all their races. Zavier was awarded seven silver and three bronze medals. Tyler was presented with a gold, silver and bronze medal for his achievements. Blake received two silver and two bronze medals. Mitchell Milostic also swam well and set nine personal best times. Mitchell was awarded three bronze and a silver medal.

Tane Dennison swam fantastic times, achieving six PBs and top 10 placings for all his events. Hollie Perrin swam extremely well in her first club carnival and earnt two bronze medals. Remy Hedges swam massive PBs in her 200m breaststroke and her 50m butterfly. Remy's efforts earnt her three silver and two bronze medals. Kaia Heffernan performed extremely well, swimming six PBs and earning two silver and two bronze medals.

12 and 13 year olds

Jacob Bell was on fire. He swam PBs in all his events and took home six gold, six silver and four bronze medals. Jacob Dewis thoroughly enjoyed the Skins events and medalled in nine of his individual events.

Jy Parkinson swam super times and achieving 12 personal best times. He took home five gold and three silver medals. Tegan Hanks performed extremely well, swimming six PBs and earning six gold, four silver and a bronze medal. Although, Mikhaila Flint didn't swim many PBs, she was close to her top times. Mikhaila won 13 gold medals, two silver and a bronze medal. Matilda Dennison swam fantastic times in all her events. One of her best swims was her 200m freestyle which earnt her a bronze medal. Juke Ferguson swam extremely well earning PBs for just about all his swims. Juke took home two gold, one silver and a bronze medal. Kain Zacher thoroughly enjoyed the weekend. Kain swam within the top four placings in all his events and achieved four personal best times.

14 years and over

Kimba-Lee Simmonds, 14, smashed all her times, setting PBs for all her events. Kimba-Lee was very delighted with her three silver and two bronze medals. Eden Hedges, 17, swam very well and won all events. Eden's brother Gus smashed just about all his times. Gus took home six gold medals and a bronze medal. Orry Ferguson, 15, swam a massive 31.07 second PB in his 100m IM which earnt him a gold medal. He also swam a 31.07 second PB in his 25m freestyle. He swam an excellent time of 14.5 seconds. Jakarra Heffernan, 15, was extremely competitive in her age group and placed top five in all her events. Jakarra took home six gold and five silver medals.