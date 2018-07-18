Menu
Login
SMILES ALL-ROUND: Hamilton Island State School athletics carnival.
SMILES ALL-ROUND: Hamilton Island State School athletics carnival.
News

Carnival highlights local spirit

Jessica Lamb
by
18th Jul 2018 2:52 PM

IT WAS a tale of community spanning across the sea at the Hamilton Island State School athletics carnival last month as local businesses and another school in the region pitched in for the students benefit.

Acting principal at the time Daniel Farrawell said the event was one of the best to date.

"Proserpine State School lent our school the line marking materials to have the big school athletics carnival feeling with lanes,” he said.

Even local businesses like Explore Group Hamilton Island and B and J Flemming Painters put a team forward for a relay race against the children as well as teachers and parents.

"It was a record turn out for the local community a great day for the students,” Mr Farrawell said.

athletics hamilton island hamilton island state school proserpine state school sports students
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Time served for 18 charges

    Time served for 18 charges

    News A RETURNED army radio operator was thanked by Magistrate Simon Young midway through sentencing for his overseas service.

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:16 PM
    Theft out of frustration

    Theft out of frustration

    News Geoff Thomas Hines, 69, had moved to Airlie Beach to retire

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:13 PM
    Jail time due to court no show

    Jail time due to court no show

    News The man was sentenced to one month imprisonment

    • 18th Jul 2018 2:59 PM
    More sentences added will not affect parole date

    More sentences added will not affect parole date

    News Allana Reumer pleaded guilty to four charges

    • 18th Jul 2018 2:49 PM

    Local Partners