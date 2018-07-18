Carnival highlights local spirit

IT WAS a tale of community spanning across the sea at the Hamilton Island State School athletics carnival last month as local businesses and another school in the region pitched in for the students benefit.

Acting principal at the time Daniel Farrawell said the event was one of the best to date.

"Proserpine State School lent our school the line marking materials to have the big school athletics carnival feeling with lanes,” he said.

Even local businesses like Explore Group Hamilton Island and B and J Flemming Painters put a team forward for a relay race against the children as well as teachers and parents.

"It was a record turn out for the local community a great day for the students,” Mr Farrawell said.