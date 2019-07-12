Carpark closed to allow for restoration work

NO PARKING: Much of the lower carpark at Shute Harbour has closed in order to store piles for the Shute Harbour Restoration Project.

MUCH of the lower carpark at Shute Harbour will be closed from today to make way for the storage of steel piles which will be used in a seawall construction.

Whitsunday Regional Council airports and commercial infrastructure manager Brian Joiner said more than 100 piles would be brought in on trucks from mid to late next week.

However, three-quarters of the carpark needed to be closed from today to ensure all cars were out by the time the trucks arrive.

With some of the piles more than 70m long, there was nowhere else to store them until the seawall was built, Mr Joiner said.

He said the ship carrying the piles was expected at Townsville on Sunday but there may be a delay of a day or two due to rough seas.

It will take 30 truck-loads to bring the piles to Shute Harbour, with three truck-loads expected each day for 10 days from mid to late next week.

The seawall is part of the Shute Harbour Restoration Project, which has been funded by the State and Federal governments under Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Geotechnical studies have been done for the seawall and tenders for the work have closed.

The tenders are now under evaluation and the winner is expected to be awarded in a month or two.

Mr Joiner said once the piles were delivered, a bit more of the carpark would be able to be opened again.

However, parts of it are expected to remain closed until the end of the month.

"Council is fully aware that this will provide a level of inconvenience and apologises for that but it is part of getting the facility up to its former glory,” Mr Joiner said.