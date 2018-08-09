Carpenter gets elderly mum to mail him drugs

POSTING A CRIME: A carpenter instructed his mother how to post cannabis to him undetected.

JAY Khristopher Sterritt fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court charged with four drug-related offences, including supplying cannabis to himself.

The carpenter by trade pleaded guilty to all charges on Monday after a police search warrant of his Cannonvale home on May 28 revealed 23.8 grams of cannabis, pipes and his mobile phone with messages to his mother instructing her how to post cannabis to him undetected.

The last text read; "Mum sent me some weed this week, that's pretty cool. Love you.”

The court heard Sterritt had a history of drug offences, however the most recent was 2012 for 4 grams (gross) of amphetamine.

PD Law's Elizabeth Smith said, although the 40-year-old had had the benefit of probation twice before, he had never had to comply with a drug testing condition.

"He is very close to his mother,” Ms Smith said.

The court heard prior to moving to the Whitsundays 13 months ago for cyclone repair work, the father-of-one had lived with his mother to assist after she had broken her hip.

Ms Smith tendered a character reference on behalf of Sterritt's employer.

Magistrate Simon Young slammed Sterritt for putting his mother at risk and laughing in the court.

"You are on the cusp of spending actual time in custody and you are not taking these matters seriously,” Mr Young said.

"If you are committed to changing your drug habit we can put accountability in place.”

Sterritt was sentenced to 18 months of probation with a mandatory drug testing condition as well as three months imprisonment wholly suspended for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded.