Carrie Bickmore is making good on a self-isolation goal she shared with viewers on a recent episode of The Project.

As she and her co-hosts discussed the free time at home we all find ourselves with as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Bickmore had confessed that she'd like to use the time to brush up on her piano playing skills. The song she wanted to learn: Coldplay's 2002 classic Clocks, with its instantly recognisable piano riff.

And today, the mum-of-three shared her progress with fans, as her youngest child Adelaide tried to get in on the action:

No mean feat, channelling Chris Martin with a toddler on your lap.

"I used to play piano as a kid and have been inspired watching (son) Ollie play, so......my challenge is to learn to play piano again by end of ISO. Tricky to learn the second hand when little people want to join in … but we'll get there," Bickmore wrote.

Well done, Carrie - but please, you don't have to be so productive in iso, you're making the rest of us look bad. Fans praised her efforts as "awesome" and "amazing", but as one commenter under the video quipped: "My goal is to have a shower."

Bickmore's been keeping fans updated on how she and her family have adjusted to this new normal - including how she's coping without regular access to a hairdresser. "S**t's about to get real," she captioned one close-up photo of her grey roots.

Last month on The Project, Bickmore expressed her frustrations about "contradictory" government advice on social distancing measures.

"Nobody has navigated this world and we don't know what we are doing and we want to be socially responsible," she said.

"Be clear, lead us and tell us what you want us doing, and we will follow suit but leaving it up to us to guess is really hard."

Originally published as Carrie reveals 'tricky' isolation goal