Carrie’s weird pregnancy photoshoot

Carrie Bickmore is no stranger to photoshoots. Picture: Jason Ierace for WHO

As she prepares to give birth to her third child, Carrie Bickmore has done what many expectant women have done before her - posed for a professional photoshoot.

But we can bet you've never seen a pregnancy photoshoot like this before.

Posted to the Hit Network radio show Carrie & Tommy's Instagram page on Monday, Bickmore beams while cradling her bump alongside children Oliver and Evie and partner Chris Walker.

But behind the media personality's partner is someone else who isn't a member of Bickmore's family - her radio host Tommy Little, posing with his hands resting on Walker's behind.

The hilarious photo is one in a series of five pictures the radio duo took to raise money for Unicef Australia's Save A Newborn Appeal.

As part of the photoshoot, Bickmore had to agree to be styled and posed by Little in a way that "celebrated" her pregnancy.

Previous shots from last week included The Project host "giving birth" to the comedian and Bickmore's stomach being painted by Little - yes really.

Speaking on radio on Monday, Bickmore said the embarrassing photos had won her plenty of sympathy.

The photos are very different from this shoot Carrie did for WHO's Sexiest People Issue. Picture: Jason Ierace for WHO

"All I had all weekend everywhere I went was, 'oh my god you poor thing, I saw those photos that Tommy made you do,' that's all people said to me," Bickmore said.

The Project host is expecting her second child with Walker after the pair had daughter Evie in 2015.

Bickmore had son Oliver in 2007 with her husband Greg Lange, who died from brain cancer in 2010.