Cars, bikes and fishing to help you relax

The Gumlu Car and Bike Show will return to Gumlu State School this weekend.

THERE will be plenty of action at Gumlu this weekend with the Gumlu Car and Bike Show and a fishing competition being held.

This year is the fourth time the Gumlu State School has hosted the car and bike show and the first time it has held a fishing competition.

The fishing competition will be held from Friday until Sunday, with weigh-ins on both Saturday and Sunday.

Fishing is to take place in the ocean between Wunjunga and the Elliott boat ramps.

There will be adults and children's sections with categories for big fish, estuary fish and off-shore fish.

As barramundi season is coming to a close soon, there will also be a barramundi category, however instead of a prize for the biggest fish, the prize will be awarded for a secret weight.

As well as prizes for the winners, all children who enter will receive a goodies bag.

Tickets must be pre-purchased for the fishing competition and can be made by phoning the school on 4784 8126.

Entry cost is $30 for adults and $15 for school-age children.

Proceeds from the competition will go to the school's Parents and Citizens Committee to be spent on things for the students.

The final weigh-in for the competition will be on Sunday at 1pm.

Organisers expect 80 to 90 cars and motorbikes to be on show on Sunday at Gumlu State State School at 1 De Salis St, Gumlu.

People who attend will be able to look at both new and old cars, with categories for best pre-1960s vehicle, best post-1960s vehicle, best Ford, best bike and an overall people's choice award to decide the grand champion.

Gumlu State School Parents and Citizens president Rosemarie Linton said the car and bike show was held every two years and was a great day out.

"We get a whole range (of vehicles). It's amazing,” she said.

The show will be held from 8am to 1pm, with live music entertaining the crowd throughout the event.

Food will be available for purchase and a bar will also be operating.

Entry is $5 per person, with gate takings going to Aussie helpers who help farmers in Queensland.

"We're a little school, but we're all farmers and we like to give back,” Mrs Linton said.

She said the whole weekend gave the community a chance to have a break and enjoy themselves.

"We're just trying to encourage the farmers to get off their tractor for a mental well-being day and go fishing,” she said.