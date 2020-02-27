Cars ‘destroyed’ in early morning shed blaze

Cars have been destroyed in an early morning shed fire, with police still investigating the cause of the blaze.

One firefighting crew was called to a property on Linthwarte St, Kelsey Creek about 3.05am this morning, a Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The spokesman said first reports said it was a small shed fire, but the crew found it to be a two bay shed which was “fully engulfed” when they arrived.

The fire was extinguished about 3.30am, with the crew remaining on scene afterwards to dampen down hot spots.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were returning to the scene today to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The spokeswoman said the condition of the shed was unknown, but “a couple of cars” were destroyed in the fire which was “fully engulfed” when QPS arrived.

Paramedics were on scene with no patients requiring assessment.