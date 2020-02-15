Menu
Two cars go head to head on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the DIRT Khanacross, at Tonker Park, Proserpine.
Cars kick up dust in head-to-head racing

Deborah Friend
15th Feb 2020 3:07 PM
REV heads were in their element today at the DIRT Khanacross, at Tonka Park, Proserpine.

Two cars at a time went head-to-head on the 1.8km track, with their laps timed over the course of the day.

Seniors and juniors (twelve years and over) compete against each other, driving ‘anything that goes’ during the two-day event, over Saturday and Sunday, February 15 and 16.

Organised by the Whitsunday Sporting Car Club, the event is open to four, six and eight-cylinder cars, with some of them ‘just standard road cars’.

“It comes down to the driver - it’s a race against the clock,” club secretary Kelly Horder said, adding there were 13 cars entered, from Proserpine, Mackay and Clermont.

“We race the whole weekend and, over the two days, we add all the times together to get first, second and third in each of the four categories.

“The races are mixed, with everyone racing together, and at the end of the weekend we decide who is in class A, B, C or D.”

The club survives through its 80 club members, who donate items and their time, and through sponsorship.

The club has also received a few grants through the Queensland Government’s Recreation, Sport and Arts Fund.

“We are looking for sponsors and are selling the front fence of the park to advertisers,” Ms Horder said.

“We try and do an event like this once a month.”

For more information visit www.rallywhitsunday.com, email secretary@rallywhitsunday.com or call 0455 894 433.

Whitsunday Times

