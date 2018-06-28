Cars to go under the hammer at abandoned vehicle auction

Some of the abandoned cars which will be auctioned next month.

Whitsundays Regional Council is to auction 20 abandoned vehicles, patrol wagons, station wagons and hatches up for grabs.

The Abandoned Vehicle Auction, to be held on July 10 at the Transfer Station on Carlo Drive, Cannonvale, will begin with inspections at 9am then the auction will start at 10am.

The council's public notice for the event is available on its website, and states conditions of sale include that the vehicles are offered "as is” and are not registered or roadworthy.

All vehicles are free of any encumbrance, and the buyer must remove the vehicle from the compound within five working days of the auction.

Payment must be by cash or cheque on the day and the sale price includes GST. Potential buyers must comply with footwear requirements, as enclosed shoes are necessary for entry to the compound.

The vehicles to be auctioned are: