Menu
Login
Some of the abandoned cars which will be auctioned next month.
Some of the abandoned cars which will be auctioned next month. Peter Carruthers
News

Cars to go under the hammer at abandoned vehicle auction

28th Jun 2018 5:24 PM

Whitsundays Regional Council is to auction 20 abandoned vehicles, patrol wagons, station wagons and hatches up for grabs.

The Abandoned Vehicle Auction, to be held on July 10 at the Transfer Station on Carlo Drive, Cannonvale, will begin with inspections at 9am then the auction will start at 10am.

The council's public notice for the event is available on its website, and states conditions of sale include that the vehicles are offered "as is” and are not registered or roadworthy.

Some of the abandoned cars which will be auctioned by the Whitsunday Regional Council.
Some of the abandoned cars which will be auctioned by the Whitsunday Regional Council. Peter Carruthers

All vehicles are free of any encumbrance, and the buyer must remove the vehicle from the compound within five working days of the auction.

Payment must be by cash or cheque on the day and the sale price includes GST. Potential buyers must comply with footwear requirements, as enclosed shoes are necessary for entry to the compound.

The vehicles to be auctioned are:

  • White Ford Econo Van,
  • Black SSangyong Stavic wagon
  • Silver Holden Viva hatch
  • Red Nissan Patrol wagon
  • Box trailer
  • Holden Barina hatch,
  • Black Ford Falcon sedan
  • Silver Ford Falcon sedan,
  • White Mitsubishi van
  • White Mitsubishi van
  • White Holden station wagon
  • Green Ford Falcon sedan
  • Black Mitsubishi Lancer sedan
  • White Subaru Outback wagon
  • Blue Nissan Pulsar sedan
  • Gold Nissan X-Trail wagon
  • White Daihatsu Cuore hatch
  • White Honda Accord sedan
  • Red Toyota Corolla hatch and blue Holden Viva hatch.
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots

    Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots

    News STUDENTS from Whitsunday Christian College had prestigious wins at the Mackay Junior Robotics Competition last week.

    Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp

    Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp

    News Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp.

    Does Airlie Beach need zebra crossings?

    Does Airlie Beach need zebra crossings?

    News Does Airlie Beach need zebra crossings?

    Is the dishonest charging of GST a problem?

    Is the dishonest charging of GST a problem?

    News Is the dishonest charging of GST a problem?

    Local Partners