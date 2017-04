Cartoon Dave is coming to the Reef Gateway next Wednesday.

NOT even a closed library could keep Cartoon Dave away.

Dave will pay a visit to the Reef gateway on Wednesday April 12 from 10am-11am for a cartoon workshop.

Cartoon Dave has written 16 books and has been a prominent figure on Channel 10's 'Toasted TV'.

The workshop is open to kids aged eight and above and bookings can be made by calling 4945 0275.