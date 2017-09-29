28°
Cartoonist found the funny side of news

WITTY: Former Whitsunday Times cartoonist Glenn Hope will be missed. INSET: One of Glenn's cartoons.
RENOWNED Whitsunday Times Squak Squad cartoonist Glenn Hope died on Friday.

He was known for interpreting the news and presenting it in the form of witty, acerbic cartoons during the 1980s and 90s.

Glenn was also the creator of some of the region's stained glass and leadlight creations.

Glenn's sense of adventure took him all over the world in his 20s where he got involved in skydiving, exploring and risk-taking.

His childhood passion for art was put on hold while working at the family's Sydney panelbeating and spray painting business.

He later took over the business and made it a great success.

Glenn Hope cartoon.
He met wife Suzanne in 1975 in Stanwell Park south of Sydney and the pair moved to the Whitsundays in 1984.

They built their dream home in Riordanvale with a large workshop for Glenn's creative activities.

Whitsunday Times publisher Bill Smith said readers would often buy the paper purely to see Glenn's cartoons and Gerard Murphy's column.

Glenn enjoyed performing the role of barfly in Baz Luhrmann's movie Australia.

He will be missed by the community and his family.

Topics:  cartoonist the squark squad whitsundays whitsunday times

Whitsunday Times

