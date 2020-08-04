Cash, cigarettes stolen during seven break-ins in one night

Cash and cigarettes were stolen during a spate of break-ins on Monday morning. Picture: iStock

A SUITE of items were stolen during a spate of seven thefts throughout Monday morning and Whitsunday police are appealing to the public for information.

Seven break and enters were reported to Whitsunday police from businesses in Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket yesterday.

Whitsunday Police Senior Constable Courtney Bellingham said the offences occurred “in the early hours of the morning” on August 3.

“Amounts of cash, cigarettes and small items of a valuable nature were taken,” she said.

“Police were notified and are still in the early stages of the investigation.”

Whitsunday police could not comment on whether they believed the seven offences were linked as investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.