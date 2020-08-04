Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cash and cigarettes were stolen during a spate of break-ins on Monday morning. Picture: iStock
Cash and cigarettes were stolen during a spate of break-ins on Monday morning. Picture: iStock
Crime

Cash, cigarettes stolen during seven break-ins in one night

Laura Thomas
4th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUITE of items were stolen during a spate of seven thefts throughout Monday morning and Whitsunday police are appealing to the public for information.

Seven break and enters were reported to Whitsunday police from businesses in Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket yesterday.

Whitsunday Police Senior Constable Courtney Bellingham said the offences occurred “in the early hours of the morning” on August 3.

“Amounts of cash, cigarettes and small items of a valuable nature were taken,” she said.

“Police were notified and are still in the early stages of the investigation.”

Whitsunday police could not comment on whether they believed the seven offences were linked as investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

break and enter cannonvale theft jubilee pocket crime stolen goods whitsunday police whitsunday police wrap
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-awaited island reopening enjoys flying start

        premium_icon Long-awaited island reopening enjoys flying start

        Travel After more than four months of lockdown, the first plane landed on Hamilton Island today.

        IN COURT: 31 people appearing in Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 31 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today, August...

        Meet 30 of Mackay’s top junior sports stars

        premium_icon Meet 30 of Mackay’s top junior sports stars

        Sport Remember their names – we have compiled a list of some of Mackay and Whitsundays’...