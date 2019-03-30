CASH: Funding boost for Proserpine school

Member for Dawson George Christensen with Proserpine Primary School students, (front to back) Liz Jones, Jack Maloney and Riley Harm.

Member for Dawson George Christensen with Proserpine Primary School students, (front to back) Liz Jones, Jack Maloney and Riley Harm. Georgia Simpson

A NEW space for primary students to explore the wonders of STEM subjects isn't far away after a $5000 grant from the Federal Government.

Proserpine State School is the recipient of the grant, and Member for Dawson George Christensen said the funding was part of the Maker Projects.

Science, technology, engineering and maths are what is known as STEM subjects, and with PSS will foster creativity and inquiry-based learning.

Mr Christensen said string mathematics and science skills were essential for future economic prosperity, and the Federal Government is working to encourage more students in the region to study these subjects.

"We know that 75 per cent of future jobs will require these skills, and this program introduces young people to STEM, allowing them to learn useful skills that can lead to rewarding careers," he said.

"The Maker Projects program introduces young people to STEM in innovative and enjoyable ways, allowing them to learn useful skills that will set them up for their futures."

Funding for the program comes from the $29.8 million Inspiring Australia science engagement program through the Coalition's $1.1 billion National Innovation and Science Agenda.

Combined with the Coalition's rational economic plan it has already helped create over 1.25 million jobs since 2013 and will help drive creation of an extra 1.25 million jobs over the next five years.