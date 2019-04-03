Cash injection for key Whitsundays thoroughfare

FLOOD-PRONE: Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains is one of the most flood-prone roads in the region.

FLOOD-PRONE: Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains is one of the most flood-prone roads in the region. Peter Carruthers

IT IS the source of debate every wet season, and when it floods, it is responsible for missed school and work for local residents.

The stretch of Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains will benefit from a $29.6 million investment under the Federal Government's Road of Strategic Importance initiative.

Under the initiative, key freight roads are targeted to ensure they are able connect agricultural and mining regions to ports, airports and other transport hubs at all times.

Works such as road sealing, flood immunity, strengthening and widening, pavement rehabilitation, bridge and culvert upgrades and road realignments are conducted through the initiative.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the Shute Harbour Rd investment would address flooding problems which impacted traffic flow and travel times at Hamilton Plains, while better connecting the community and supporting the economy.

"The flooding issues in the Hamilton Plains area of Shute Harbour Road are well known, and this causes significant issues for Whitsunday families trying to get to key services like hospitals and schools in Proserpine,” Mr Christensen said.

Mr Christensen said the road was the main thoroughfare for tourism movement from Whitsunday Airport through to Airlie Beach and Cannonvale, as well as the departure points for island holidays.

"It will catalyse economic activity for regional businesses, improve access to communities throughout the region and stimulate tourism by helping visitors get around more safely and efficiently,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Federal Government had been working closely with state and territory governments and industry.

"The additional $1 billion funding in the budget brings the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative up to $4.5 billion,” he said.

"This investment will support a National Freight and Supply Strategy, under development with all levels of government, and deliver ongoing employment opportunity in regional areas through a 10-year commitment to fixing our key freight and tourism corridors.”