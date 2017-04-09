Cash or Cruise competition won with one entry

Promotions manager at the Reef Gateway Hotel Mark Wilkins with competition winner Cadell Schlenner and Whitsunday Times general manager Steve Jacklin at the hotel on Saturday.

HE only submitted one entry - but that was all it took to win $5,000 in cold hard cash.

Nineteen-year-old Cadell Schlenner from Cannonvale left the Reef Gateway Hotel yesterday afternoon with a big smile on his face after being lucky enough to have his entry drawn from the huge barrel at the hotel.

The winning of the Reef Gateway and the Whitsunday Times Cash or Cruise promotion would go a long way to paying off his car loan and he expected to be shouting a few people drinks.

Cadell said he was shaking after winning the loot but was not one of those people who wins everything they enter.

"It's just the luck of the draw, I suppose," he said.

Cadell elected on his entry form to take the cash rather than the cruise on the Ovation of the Seas.

Promotions manager at the Reef Gateway Hotel, Mark Wilkins, said if the entry holder was not present they couldn't claim the prize and it was lucky that the owner of first entry drawn was present to collect the prize.

Mr Wilkins said judging by the amount of entry forms in the barrel it has been a very successful competition.

"Its a big box and there are a lot of entries in there," he said.

Mr Wilkins said the next collaboration between the Whitsunday Times, the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and the Reef gateway Hotel could make a new car a reality for one lucky Whitsunday local.

"We will be launching that one mid year," he said.

The Reef Gateway Hotel next Thursday will host a cyclone recovery party.

From 2 - 4.30pm the hotel will offer beer, barbecue and wine for free.

A live band will play and jumping castles, a slushy machine and the Easter Bunny will be there for the kids.