CASH SPLASH: Funds flow for Mackay-Whitsunday dam project

ALMOST eight months after Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announced a $10 million election commitment to make Urannah Dam shovel ready, finally the money has been signed off.

Urannah Water Scheme chief executive Kerry Huston said pre-construction work on the project had now been fast-tracked to 2022.

Dawson MP George Christensen welcomed the funding green light for project proponent Bowen Collinsville Enterprise, which he said would allow early works to begin.

The project has been tipped as a solution to drought-proof the Mackay-Whitsunday region and deliver $558 million in economic benefits.

The dam carries a $673 million price tag to build.

BCE believes it has the potential unlock water security for 15 active mining projects and 21 new projects.

Mr Huston said the funding sign-off was another step forward for the long-awaited and game-changing project.

Michael McCormack at an LNP conference on the Gold Coast.

“We have welcomed the support from the State Government and understand that Minister (Anthony) Lynham will officially sign the funding deed and bilateral agreement in the coming weeks, which is the final step needed to unlock the Federal Government grant, so that we can get on with the job of getting this project shovel ready,” he said.

The $10 million from the Federal Government comes in addition to the $2 million in private funds already invested in the project.

Urannah Water Scheme has already started work on the detailed business case, which includes all approvals.

Mr Christensen said the State Government now needed to sign off on the approvals process.

“I do urge the Queensland Government to expedite their processes as well, because that is the final step now before Bowen Collinsville Enterprise get on with the next phase of this development,” he said.

A new Urannah Water Scheme office was opened in Bowen last month to host staff.

The project is believed to have the potential to open up 20,000 hectares of agricultural land and create more than 1800 jobs.