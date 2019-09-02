Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RUMOURS: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says claims about the cashless card expanding are just 'mischief'.
RUMOURS: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says claims about the cashless card expanding are just 'mischief'. Alistair Brightman
News

Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

by Nancy Bates
1st Sep 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUMOURS in Wide Bay that the cashless debit card would be extended to include aged pensions and veterans have angered Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

"This mischief is aimed at upsetting people who don't need added stress when they are dealing with other problems," Mr O'Brien said.

"It's beyond my understanding why anyone would want to deliberately cause vulnerable people more concern with claims that have absolutely no foundation."

Mr O'Brien said the bizarre claims were not being made anywhere else in Australia.

He was angered that they continued to arise in his region when they were denounced as false and baseless in a ministerial statement in March.

He reiterated that no plan had ever existed to extend the CDC to aged pensions and veterans.

The CDC was designed to help dependent young people manage their incomes better and break the welfare cycle.

Aged pensioners and veterans were not in that category.

cashless card cashless debit card llew o'brien
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Don't believe it for a second': Magistrate questions story

    premium_icon 'Don't believe it for a second': Magistrate questions story

    Crime 'Your story's got more holes in it than a dart board,' Magistrate James Morton told the man who faced court on drug charges.

    New political party created to give NQ own state

    premium_icon New political party created to give NQ own state

    Politics A sitting MP is spearheading a new political party.

    Birthday bash behaviour could put man behind bars

    premium_icon Birthday bash behaviour could put man behind bars

    Crime How a 'stupid $100 bet' got this man in trouble with the law.

    Major new fishing bans put in place

    premium_icon Major new fishing bans put in place

    Fishing "If there are no fish, there is no fishing industry here"