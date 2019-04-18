Casino babysitter to be sentenced over fatal crash

Courteney Pearl Matthews arrives at Coffs Harbour Court House ahead of her sentencing hearing on Thursday, April 18.

CASINO woman Courteney Pearl Matthews has arrived at court for sentencing over a fatal crash.

Matthews, 20, is due to be sentenced today before Coffs Harbour Local Court over the December, 2015 crash.

A four-year-old girl Matthews was babysitting died in the incident which took place on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino.

The girl's sister was injured in the incident.

Matthews was previously expected to face trial in March over more serious charges including dangerous driving occasioning death.

But prosecutors accepted her guilty pleas to two lesser charges, including negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning actual bodily harm and the trial, which was scheduled to take place in March, was vacated.

Matthews has arrived at court flanked by supporters, as have family members of the victims.

Matthews' sentencing hearing is expected to begin after 9.30am.