Cast revealed for Charlie’s Angels reboot

MOVE over Lucy Liu, my girl Drew and Cameron D.

Charlie's Angels is making a big screen comeback - with a whole new cast.

Former Twilight star Kristen Stewart is set to lead the cast in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of the beloved franchise. Sony Pictures this week announced that Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by lesser known actresses Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

English actress Scott, 25, is best known for her work in the Power Rangers movie, and has also signed on to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's upcoming live action Aladdin remake.

Balinska, 21, is another English actress with a limited CV so far, and is best known for her work in British TV series Midsomer Murders.

Kristen Stewart. Picture: AP

Naomi Scott. Picture: Getty

This new Charlie's Angels reboot is very much Banks' baby: The Pitch Perfect star is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as a female Bosley, the role played by Bill Murray and Bernie Mac in previous big screen outings.

Banks' hands-on role follows her stint as director and producer of Pitch Perfect 2, and producer of Pitch Perfect 3.

"Charlie's Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s," Banks said in a statement. "This film honours the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn't be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world."

Originally a TV show that ran for five seasons from 1976, the original Charlie's Angels kickstarted Hollywood icon Farrah Fawcett's career.

(L-R) Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett & Jaclyn Smith, the OG Charlie’s Angels.

Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore from the noughties version.

The first big screen incarnation of the franchise delivered two films in 2000 and 2003, teaming Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as the crime-fighting trio.

This new-look Charlie's Angels is set to hit screens on September 27, 2019. Let's just hope it produces a soundtrack as bangin' as the last two outings.