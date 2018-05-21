Cast your eyes to the skies in gazing world record attempt

HAVE an interest in the night sky, stargazing or astronomy?

This Wednesday at St Catherine's Catholic College a huge crown is expected to cast thier eyes to the skies in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Most People Stargazing Across Multiple Venues.

St Cath's is co-hosting their stargazing event as a part of a Stargazing Live television show hosted by renowned physicist Professor Brian Cox and popular TV personality, Julia Zemiro.

The community will come together with telescopes, binoculars and a passion for the night sky.

Organiser, amateur astrophotographer and physics teacher at St Catherine's, Suavi Lipinski, has also been informed that his photograph, (at the top of this page) The fighting dragons of Ara, has been chosen by the Lord Mayor of Brisbane to be projected on the William Jolly Bridge from the May 21-24.

EVENT TIMES