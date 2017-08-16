Cat D funding 'disgrace'

VIRAL POST: Cr John Collins in front of the Proserpine Plumbing building destroyed by Cyclone Debbie in Proserpine.

A DEFIANT and heartfelt speech posted on social media by Whitsunday Regional Council Deputy Mayor John Collins has slammed ongoing delays and political games over the region's Category D funding application - and has already been shared more than 600 times.

Both Cr Collins and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox have urgently repeated calls for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to revisit the embattled Whitsundays in a determined bid to move the funding process forward.

Cr Collins said it was "a disgrace” that the Commonwealth and State-funded Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) Category D funding requests remained caught amid political sparring while locals were left feeling "forgotten” 20 weeks after Cyclone Debbie devastated the community, and with less than three months to go before the next cyclone season begins.

The deputy mayor's post on Facebook encouraged residents to "hang in there” while acknowledging that "it feels like the rest of the country has forgotten about us”.

The funding process - which has become embroiled in a drawn-out process of Federal Government requests for further information from the local and State governments - kicked off in early May with a State Government proposal for a jointly funded $220 Category D package. The State Government has continued to confirm its pledge of $110 million however the Federal Government did not match the figure, and instead agreed to cost-share $58.6million with the State, meaning the Federal Government's contribution would be $29.3million.

Cr Collins said this week that people were still suffering, houses were still unliveable, and residents were facing difficulties with insurance companies.

He said Category D funding was essential in helping communities get back on their feet, while activating future employment and growth in affected areas, and he was "appalled" by the funding commitment so far.

Cr Collins again urged Mr Turnbull to meet with locals and "see for himself" the repairs and rebuilding still required.

"People are upset about it and they're disgusted. There's a lot of people hurting. Everyone's at the end of their tether."

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox backed Cr Collins, and said he wanted a face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister, either in the Whitsundays or "I'm 100% prepared to go back to Canberra and give them any information they need".

"The latest I've got back is that they're still chasing information. We've supplied all the information that anyone's asked for. I want to put politics aside and get it sorted out.

"We can show Mr Turnbull the rock walls that are damaged, Shute Harbour which is damaged, and the big blow out in the Don River which needs fixing. He can see bridges that are damaged, and beaches that are eroded and need protection. We've still got signs around needing put up."

Cr Willcox, who said the money was also crucial as an economic stimulus in the area, said he was hoping "common sense will prevail and we'll get the funding".

"Uncertainly is not good for people either. I don't think it's fair for the people of the Whitsundays who've endured a Category 4 cyclone to now be subjected to this."

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said this week he had spoken to the Prime Minister's office and the Minister for Justice Michael Keenan's office regarding a reassessment of Category D funding.

Mr Christensen said the process was "progressing" and that there had been a teleconference yesterday between the Attorney General's Department (who is responsible for disaster assistance) and the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA).

He said the department was waiting on additional information regarding Shute Harbour which was expected by the end of this week, and then the request for further funding would be assessed.

"I'm hoping that the powers that be will look favourably on our request," he said.

Queensland's Deputy Premier, Minister for Transport and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Jackie Trad said this week she was frustrated at the length of the process but determined to keep fighting.

"The Queensland cyclone season starts again in less than three months and we are still answering questions from the Federal Government. They want proof of distress arising from a natural disaster; if only Malcolm Turnbull and Justice Minister Michael Keenan took the time to visit the region, they would have the proof themselves."

Ms Trad, who raised a motion in State Parliament last Thursday calling on the Commonwealth to support the region by committing to fund 50% of the $220 million NDRRA Category D request, said she was "shocked" the LNP had not backed her in parliament.

"After Tropical Cyclone Debbie, these communities have been doing it tough and what they need is the State and the Federal Government working together to help them in their economic recovery."

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan said this week the region had been "shafted” by the State Budget in June.

He was contacted for further comment.