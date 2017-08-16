25°
News

Cat D funding 'disgrace'

Louise Shannon | 16th Aug 2017 7:00 PM
VIRAL POST: Cr John Collins in front of the Proserpine Plumbing building destroyed by Cyclone Debbie in Proserpine.
VIRAL POST: Cr John Collins in front of the Proserpine Plumbing building destroyed by Cyclone Debbie in Proserpine. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A DEFIANT and heartfelt speech posted on social media by Whitsunday Regional Council Deputy Mayor John Collins has slammed ongoing delays and political games over the region's Category D funding application - and has already been shared more than 600 times.

Both Cr Collins and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox have urgently repeated calls for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to revisit the embattled Whitsundays in a determined bid to move the funding process forward.

Cr Collins said it was "a disgrace” that the Commonwealth and State-funded Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) Category D funding requests remained caught amid political sparring while locals were left feeling "forgotten” 20 weeks after Cyclone Debbie devastated the community, and with less than three months to go before the next cyclone season begins.

The deputy mayor's post on Facebook encouraged residents to "hang in there” while acknowledging that "it feels like the rest of the country has forgotten about us”.

The funding process - which has become embroiled in a drawn-out process of Federal Government requests for further information from the local and State governments - kicked off in early May with a State Government proposal for a jointly funded $220 Category D package. The State Government has continued to confirm its pledge of $110 million however the Federal Government did not match the figure, and instead agreed to cost-share $58.6million with the State, meaning the Federal Government's contribution would be $29.3million.

Cr Collins said this week that people were still suffering, houses were still unliveable, and residents were facing difficulties with insurance companies.

He said Category D funding was essential in helping communities get back on their feet, while activating future employment and growth in affected areas, and he was "appalled" by the funding commitment so far.

Cr Collins again urged Mr Turnbull to meet with locals and "see for himself" the repairs and rebuilding still required.

"People are upset about it and they're disgusted. There's a lot of people hurting. Everyone's at the end of their tether."

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox backed Cr Collins, and said he wanted a face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister, either in the Whitsundays or "I'm 100% prepared to go back to Canberra and give them any information they need".

"The latest I've got back is that they're still chasing information. We've supplied all the information that anyone's asked for. I want to put politics aside and get it sorted out.

"We can show Mr Turnbull the rock walls that are damaged, Shute Harbour which is damaged, and the big blow out in the Don River which needs fixing. He can see bridges that are damaged, and beaches that are eroded and need protection. We've still got signs around needing put up."

Cr Willcox, who said the money was also crucial as an economic stimulus in the area, said he was hoping "common sense will prevail and we'll get the funding".

"Uncertainly is not good for people either. I don't think it's fair for the people of the Whitsundays who've endured a Category 4 cyclone to now be subjected to this."

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said this week he had spoken to the Prime Minister's office and the Minister for Justice Michael Keenan's office regarding a reassessment of Category D funding.

Mr Christensen said the process was "progressing" and that there had been a teleconference yesterday between the Attorney General's Department (who is responsible for disaster assistance) and the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA).

He said the department was waiting on additional information regarding Shute Harbour which was expected by the end of this week, and then the request for further funding would be assessed.

"I'm hoping that the powers that be will look favourably on our request," he said.

Queensland's Deputy Premier, Minister for Transport and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Jackie Trad said this week she was frustrated at the length of the process but determined to keep fighting.

"The Queensland cyclone season starts again in less than three months and we are still answering questions from the Federal Government. They want proof of distress arising from a natural disaster; if only Malcolm Turnbull and Justice Minister Michael Keenan took the time to visit the region, they would have the proof themselves."

Ms Trad, who raised a motion in State Parliament last Thursday calling on the Commonwealth to support the region by committing to fund 50% of the $220 million NDRRA Category D request, said she was "shocked" the LNP had not backed her in parliament.

"After Tropical Cyclone Debbie, these communities have been doing it tough and what they need is the State and the Federal Government working together to help them in their economic recovery."

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan said this week the region had been "shafted” by the State Budget in June.

　

He was contacted for further comment.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  category d disaster funding whitsunday regional council

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Writer takes island tour

Writer takes island tour

ACCLAIMED international travel writer and blogger, Alex Sun, experienced the best the Whitsundays had to offer during a whirlwind tour last week.

Decking plan hinges on a single vote

The Airlie Beach Lagoon.

An Airlie Beach lagoon-side re-development is on hold.

New workhorse cruises in

CHANGING OF THE GUARD: The new vessel on its way to conduct towing configuration and stability trials using the old vessel as an assisted craft.

New workhorse cruises in.

Recycling report raises issues

IN THE BIN: Romyna Hebberyng wheels the rubbish bin back from the kerb.

Council will review its upcoming kerbside recycling program.

Local Partners

Bring 'em up here! State of Origin could come to NQ

The LNP election promise to play a State of Origin in North Queensland.

Paul de Jersey to visit the Whitsundays

The Governor of Queensland, the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC will visit the Airlie Beach foreshore.

THE Airlie foreshore will host an important guest this weekend.

Tribute to a timeless band on Mackay stage

The Ultimate Eagles Experience tribute show is coming to Mackay.

The ultimate eagles experience

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay fans will be able to enjoy the supergroup's A Head Full of Dreams Tour live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

UNDER OFFER

Lot 33 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land If you have ever wanted to live the rural lifestyle, but didn't ... UNDER OFFER

If you have ever wanted to live the rural lifestyle, but didn't want to live out of town, this block is for you. The 8601sqm block is located in the next stage of...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Abell Point Marina Berth $75,000 + GST

Berth B22 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a ... $75,000 + GST

Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a very affordable price. With top class Marina facilities, restaurants, bars and car parking all...

Flat 3153sqm - more than enough room

Lot 41 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is ... $210,000

Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is perfect for buyers that need a larger than average block for a large house, shed and pool. Only...

91 year Marina Berth Lease up for grabs

Berth F21 Port of Airlie, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ... $179,500

Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ramps? Is the boat taking up too much space at home? If so, we are offering a great long term opportunity...

A huge price reduction - Now is the time to buy in Regatta Waters

Lot 6 Spyglass Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need ... $179,500

Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need to be quick to inspect what we feel is the best positioned vacant block left in the...

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

A well located one acre block backing onto bushland

4 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Brand new to the market, this 4126sqm block allows the buyer plenty ... $187,500

Brand new to the market, this 4126sqm block allows the buyer plenty of area to build the dream home in a ultra convenient location. The land offers a large parcel...

Grab a piece of Central Queenslands most exclusive suburb

14 Harbour Avenue, Shute Harbour 4802

Residential Land Located in the tightly held address of Harbour Avenue is this 531sqm ... $315,000

Located in the tightly held address of Harbour Avenue is this 531sqm ocean view block now on the market for the first time in over 10 years. The owner of this...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!