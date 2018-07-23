Catalina plan taking flight

POTENTIAL LIFTOFF: A new business case might be the catalyst for Bowen to purchase a fully operational Catalina aircraft.

A NEW business case for a Catalina Flying Boat Museum and Information Centre may see Bowen become the front and centre of a major tourist attraction in the Whitsundays.

The Coral Sea Catalina Group has partnered with Brisbane based consultant group Tourism Partners to come up with a concept to install a multimillion-dollar facility to house a Catalina aircraft at the Bowen Airport.

The concept includes an interactive museum that showcases the history of the Catalina in the Whitsunday region as well as a cafe.

Tourism Partners director Andrew Sinclair said the two main components of the project would be the museum itself and a conjoined hanger to house the aircraft.

"My vision for it is to have something a bit more engaging then a traditional museum,” he said.

"We're looking at having a virtual reality concept to be able to experience the Catalina with 3D goggles and to have a theatrette and short film on the history of the Catalina in reference to the region.”

On top of showcasing its history, Mr Sinclair said the cinematic experience could also include a preview of what else there was to see and do in Bowen.

He said it would be interesting, interactive and engaging for all generations.

In addition, the idea would see the Bowen Information Centre and the Big Mango relocated to the facility to bring it all together.

"We think Bowen should run with its strengths and embrace the mango culture,” Mr Sinclair said.

"Within the facility would be a new cafe, but I believe the hero of the area would be the Bowen mango, which we would bring to life in the cafe experience. Not only would you have all year round frozen mangoes, but a good coffee experience as well.”

Another component is a static engine display in the early morning and late afternoon as a way to increase overnight visitor numbers.

The vision involves a separate jet engine on a frame, which would be fired up to create what Mr Sinclair calls "an incredible display of power and combustion.

"I think people like loud moving parts and it's an experience people wouldn't get to have in many places in the world. It's fun, educational to learn how these parts work and allows for voluntourism opportunities,” he said.

The business case follows a $50,000 grant handed down from the State and Federal Government to conduct a feasibility into the project to help the tourism industry bounce back from Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Once a visual and financial concept of the business case is finalised, it will then be presented to interested parties.

Mr Sinclair said the concept was all subject to what locals wanted and there would need to be community agreement.

"I think it's got merit and is a stimulus for the area,” he said.

"The visitor information centre is very well attended, so I think the new location could benefit both groups.”