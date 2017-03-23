Catch a golden moment

WHEN you're out spending the day on a boat, there's plenty of golden moments, many of which are captured with our cameras.

Now, Abell Point Marina is giving those golden moments a chance to truly shine with their That's Gold competition.

All you have to do is submit a photo of your golden moment taken while out on a boat and send it through.

Marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said the competition was a way to celebrate the marina gaining five gold anchor accreditation last year.

"(And it's) a great way for people to share the best boating moments whether in the Whitsundays or just as a lifestyle,” she said.

The competition will run in three stages over each of the boat shows being held on the Gold Coast, Sanctuary Cove and Sydney with the first winner of the first round being announced tomorrow.

The five best picture winners will receive a gold anchor keyring and a $100 BCF voucher and then go into the draw to win the major prize.

The winner of the major prize will receive one month's free berthing at Abell Point Marina, Marina Lifestyle card, return airport transfers for two people, dinner for two at Abell Point Marina's newly launched water front restaurant, vessel wash and chamois provided by R Marine Crawley and boat show tickets for two people for a boat show of your choice in 2018.

To enter, post a photo on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag APMthatsgold or email your pictures to marketing@abellpoint marina.com.

For more information and full terms and conditions visit www.abellpointmarina. com.au/whats-on/thats- gold-competition/.