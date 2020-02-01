Menu
Crime

Caught on camera: Drivers who face $1000 mobile phone fine

by Isabella Magee
1st Feb 2020 11:13 AM
INTENSE monitoring of drivers by police will start from midnight tonight as Queensland increases its penalty charges for motorists caught using their mobile phone.

Queensland Police have released vision of drivers using their mobile phones as a reminder of the penalty increase - $1,000 on-the-spot fine and loss of four demerit points - starting today.

 

Police video footage of motorists caught using their mobile phones while driving. Picture: Supplied
Unlike New South Wales, Queensland will not have any cameras in place to check for phone-users, as the enforcement starts solely with on-duty police keeping a close eye on road users.

However, Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said camera monitoring instalments across the south east have not been ruled out and will be strongly considered.

The penalty increase comes after police reveal about 25 Queenslanders have died in the past year from road trauma incidents where distraction played a vital element while a staggering 1,300 were hospitalised.

 

 

The penalty modifications prohibit drivers from holding their mobile unless the vehicle is fully parked and could see reoffending drivers lose their licence immediately.

"Offenders caught the second time within 12 months will also see the penalty fine double to $2,000 … and Provisional drivers will lose their licence," Mr Keating said.

"Do not hold a phone while driving and you won't have a problem."

