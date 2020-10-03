Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who stole a bright pink sex toy had the offence captured on CCTV.
A man who stole a bright pink sex toy had the offence captured on CCTV.
Crime

Caught on camera: Man steals vibrating sex toy

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Oct 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who stole a bright pink vibrating penis ring was never getting away with it while security cameras were watching.

Patrick John Schlapfer entered the sex store on January 6, where he removed an "Olympus" ring worth $49, which was out of its packaging for display.

He put the toy into his right pocket and purchased two packets of "sex drops" from the store before leaving.

It was all captured on CCTV.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court the stolen sex toy was traditionally used by "men suffering from erectile dysfunction".

She said the item was designed to be used to assist with sexual enjoyment.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client was willing to pay for the item and asked the court to consider there was no violence involved in this offence.

Schlapfer was convicted and fined $200 and ordered to pay $49 restitution.

Read more stealing cases:

Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen card

G-string thief scanned rewards card first

Woman caught on CCTV stealing empty capsules

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone stealing
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Premium Content Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Travel Dreaming of that escape across the border? Book that holiday and support a local Mackay business

        Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Premium Content Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Crime An off-duty police officer witnessed the domestic violence incident where the man...

        Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Premium Content Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Crime Queensland Police Union welcomes changes to Central Region police boundaries

        World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Premium Content World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Business The CQ innovation will make open cut mines safer and more efficient, as mining...