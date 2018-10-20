Best Solution’s stunning Caulfield Cup win

Emily Howlett and Georgia Moodie, looking great at the Caulfield Cup Day races. Picture: Nicole Garmston

GODOLPHIN has secured its second Caulfield Cup after Best Solution held on in a desperate finish to win the $5 million race.

Ridden by Pat Cosgrave for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, Best Solution fended off Homesman with The Cliffsofmoher taking the minor placing.

The win comes a decade after Saeed bin Suroor trained All The Good to win the world's richest 2400m handicap race.

Best Solution jockey Pat Cosgrove said the horse was incredible after everything went against it.

"I can't believe it. I give all credit to the horse," Cosgrove said.

"We had a bad draw, jumped slow, had a bad trip and committed early. It was a nice position but I had to work so hard to get to where I wanted to be.

"I was five deep coming around the corner here and I had to wait and wait and I got in this position but I thought I'd used too much petrol to get there."

Trainer Bin Suroor said he was turning his sights to the Melbourne Cup.

Speaking in September, Bin Suroor said the aim was Caulfield and then Melbourne Cup.

Cosgrove said it was an incredible performance and it would allow the stable to dream of Cup glory on the first Tuesday on November.

"I think anything its possible after today, we should have got beat," he said.

"We had a bad trip and everything went wrong for me but it was a great day."

The Caulfield Cup is one of the biggest days on the Australian racing calendar.

The race is a handicap race for three-year-olds and older over 2400m, with Best Solution's trainers taking home a huge prize of $3 million, while the 10th placegetter will still get $120,000.

The betting had Kings Will Dream in favouritism just ahead of Youngstar and The Cliffsofmoher.

Meanwhile Melbourne Cup favourite Yucatan enjoyed a track run at Caulfield Cup on Saturday morning.

The $7.50 favourite for the $7.3 million Cup was a late scratching from the Caulfield Cup field with trainer Aidan O'Brien instead deciding a light track run would be more beneficial to his runner's Melbourne Cup preparation.

Owner Nick Williams told racing.com Yucatan showed no signs of struggling with the puffy joints that prompted O'Brien's decision to miss the Caulfield Cup.

"He wasn't put under any pressure today and that's when you find it out," Williams said.

"That's why Aidan didn't want to run him again today and put him under pressure again seven days after that tough run.

"I know he won easily but whichever way you look at it, he had a very tough run. He sat four-deep the trip and he knew he had that run so we did not want to put him under any pressure so we came here today and he strolled around a couple of laps and he looked good.

"He's come through it quite well. Obviously the physical signs are the puffy joints, but you wonder what it does to their minds."

Manikato Stakes favourite Kementari was also given a workout on The Valley track on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Racing Victoria stewards announced they are satisfied there was no untoward betting activity on Yucatan leading up to his scratching from the Caulfield Cup. The Irish stayer was favourite for Saturday's $5 million race on Monday morning following his impressive win in the Herbert Power Stakes.

On Monday night part-owner Lloyd Williams advised Racing Victoria and various media outlets Yucatan would not be running.

In a statement stewards said analysis of Betfair data showed no abnormal price movements before media outlets tweeted news Yucatan was out of the race at 7.32pm on Monday.

The first time the price moved on Betfair was just under two minutes later, when his price went from $6.60 to $9.20, with amounts matched being minimal.