Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
News

Cause of fire that killed grandad a mystery

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th Feb 2020 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are still piecing together the moments before a Townsville man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the exact cause of the fire at the Orchid St unit on Sunday night was unknown due to the extensive damage caused.

"There's no clear cut explanation yet," she said.

Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter
Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter

Peter Murray, 71, was found dead inside his Cranbrook unit just after midnight after neighbours woke to loud bangs from a fire engulfing his unit.

His family told the Bulletin that Peter, a former firefighter, was found with a fire extinguisher beside his body.

Peter's dog 'Rocky' escaped the flames.

Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan

The spokeswoman said it was also unclear where the fire started inside the unit.

Police were still investigating.

fire death peter murray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO BLOOM: Florists edged out by supermarket giants

        premium_icon NO BLOOM: Florists edged out by supermarket giants

        Business A Bowen florist has spoken of the difficulty of competing with large supermarkets

        Party bands to rock paradise

        premium_icon Party bands to rock paradise

        News Some of the hottest acts on the circuit will be playing at a three-day event at...

        Relief in sight for couple on coronavirus cruise

        premium_icon Relief in sight for couple on coronavirus cruise

        News Greg and Lynne Dunn from Cannonvale have been in quarantine for two weeks.

        Teen talent shines bright on international stage

        premium_icon Teen talent shines bright on international stage

        News Nathaniel Savy brought home several accolades from the Junior Theatre Festival in...