Cause of fire unknown as crews continue to monitor

Laura Thomas
5th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are keeping a close eye on a blaze that broke out three days ago in Airlie Beach.

At noon on Monday, crews rushed to the scene of a vegetation fire near Mount Whitsunday Dr and Hermitage Dr.

They battled the blaze into the early hours of Tuesday morning with support from a water-bombing helicopter.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said there was one crew on scene today patrolling the area.

A vegetation fire broke out on Mount Whitsunday Rd in Airlie Beach on Monday. Picture: Elyse Wurm
He said crews extinguished flare ups that broke out this morning.

A helicopter was conducting aerial mapping of the area to determine the extent of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still to be determined.

Extreme weather is set to hit the state today with a high fire danger warning issued for today, which will be accelerated to very high on Friday.

Whitsunday Times

