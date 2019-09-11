Menu
The smashed window at the Whitsunday Times.
CAUTION: Huge window shatters at Whitsunday Business Centre

Georgia Simpson
by
11th Sep 2019 11:20 AM

AN ALMIGHTY bang had the entire Whitsunday Times office hit the deck, after a window shattered about 10.55am on Wednesday- right on deadline.

The first floor 3 x 2 metre window is a danger to people walking below- the only reason it didn't fall in, and shred Whitsunday regional editor Gregor Mactaggart, was thanks a blind that was down.

"I heard the whoosh, and then the crash and crack of the glass," Mr Mactaggart said.

"I thought, 'What the hell's that?' Then it just went bang."

Shards of glass litter the inside of Mr Mactaggart's office and his desk.

 

Be aware of the broken glass at the Whitsunday Business Centre.
The Bureau of Meterology has forecasted at present south south easterly 37 km/h winds- not exactly favourable in this circumstance.

Pedestrians are asked to be wary of the razor sharp shards when walking near the Cannonvale Medical Centre, as broken glass litters the ground- there is also every chance of more glass falling to the ground.

At this early stage, it is not known what caused the window to shatter, but a glazier is en route.

