CCC boss to address Logan council

The details were revealed in a letter to Logan Ratepayers Association and followed this week's council budget.

In the budget, council increased its annual allocation to the city's 12 divisions by 2.5 per cent.

This financial year, the 12 divisions will get $11,352,000 in their Divisional Infrastructure and Capital Improvements Program.

That's up from $11,075,233 in the 2018/19 budget.

Policy guidelines in May, 2017, set out 18 rules to follow in allocation of the money.

It stated funds in the program, known as DICIP, were to meet "emergent requests" for works as decided by divisional councillors.

Logan administrator Tamara O’Shea with acting CEO Silvio Trinca look over the 2019-2020 Budget papers.

However, after all 12 councillors and mayor were sacked on May 1, the $11.3million for this year will be managed by administrator Tamara O'Shea.

Ms O'Shea said when she was drawing up the council's budget for this year, she did her own due diligence to check funding allocations made by previous councillors had not been influenced by poor decision making.

"A review by division was undertaken in relation to new capital funding proposed in this budget and the previous two budgets," she said in a June letter to the Logan Ratepayers Association.

"No factual evidence was found that any divisions were favoured over others in the budget," the letter said.

"Where certain divisions have received more funding than others it is due to whole-of-city priorities ie Kingston Butter Factory (KBF), water parks, City Summits."

The letter also said the Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran will address the council's bureaucrats and officers in September.

Mr MacSporran was due to speak to the bureaucrats on June 20 but the council was dissolved on May1.