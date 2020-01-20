CCC told to hand over files on alleged corruption

THE state's corruption watchdog has been ordered to disclose documents relating to a Melbourne property developer's alleged corrupt dealings with former mayor Paul Pisasale, a court has heard.

In the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning, Magistrate Anthony Gett ordered the Crime and Corruption Commission to hand over material related to Chris Pinzone, 37, by March 2.

Mr Pinzone has been charged with giving or offering a benefit to a public officer.

He is accused of paying for Pisasale's restaurant meals and arranging prostitutes in return for the then-mayor championing his development proposal in the Ipswich suburb of Yamanto.

Prosecutor Sarah Farnden told the court that she anticipated there may be some legal argument at the next court mention about whether the CCC material was the entirety of the material requested.

Pinzone was not in court today, he was represented by solicitor Craig Stevenson from Ace Solicitors.

The case has been adjourned until March 23.