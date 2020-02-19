Teen’s final moments before sickening rape and murder

A teenager who raped and murdered a young female football coach by stabbing her eight times in the back has been jailed for 21 years today.

Joseph Trevor, 19, was caged after pleading guilty to the murder of school friend Megan Newton, 18, in Stoke, England, in April last year.

Trevor strangled her unconscious and stabbed her to death, The Sun reports.

Stoke City fan Megan was attacked after she invited Trevor to her flat because he was too drunk to go home.

Megan Newton, 18, whose body was found in her flat in Stoke, England, in April last year. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Joseph Trevor has pleaded guilty to killing Megan Newton. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Adrian Keeling QC, prosecuting, told Stafford Crown Court: "He raped and murdered her in the early hours of April 20. He did so at her flat.

"She invited him back as an act of kindness. He got so drunk on drink and drugs and could not go home to his parents.

"He raped her and stabbed her in the back eight times."

CCTV released by Staffordshire Police shows Megan and Trevor entering her flat together after she offered him a place to stay.

A few hours later Trevor is seen leaving the building using the 18-year-old's key, which he drops outside as he leaves.

Trevor was later seen that night walking to a bridge on the A500 with his legs the wrong side of the railings.

Megan and Trevor seen heading back to her flat together. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Megan offered for Trevor to stay the night as he was worried about going home. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Mr Keeling told the court Trevor took "drink and drugs, ketamine and maybe cocaine. He was very intoxicated".

He added that when cops searched him at a police station they seized a bag of white powder that was revealed to be ketamine.

Megan's body was found by a member of staff for the supported housing complex run by charity Arch - which champions causes such as domestic abuse and homelessness.

'WE ADORED HER'

There was an outpouring of grief for Megan at the time of her tragic death.

Megan's family had paid tribute to the promising young teen, saying in a statement: "We just can't believe what's happened. Our hearts are broken and our family is devastated.

"Meg was a beautiful young woman who had everything to live for.

"She was into sport in a big way. She loved playing football and used to give up her weekends to work as an assistant coach for the under 7s.

Trevor pleaded guilty to raping Megan and stabbing her death. Picture: Staffordshire Police

"She loved working with children and was studying sports at college as well as holding three jobs down at the same time. Meg had plans for the future - she was so independent and knew what she wanted to do with her life. We were all behind her every step of the way and would have done anything for her.

"She was a young woman in the prime of life, so precious and loving and such a big part of our lives. We just adored her.

"Family meant everything to Meg and we're all struggling with what's happened. It just doesn't feel real."

Friends described their footballer and coach pal as "outgoing", "fun" and "amazing".

He was seen discarding the keys to her flat after the murder. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Megan's best friend Ricardo Eccles, 18, was planning to go shopping with the former student the day after she was found dead.

He said: "When I got the phone call to say that it was Meg, I was so shocked. I refused to believe it at first.

"I've been a complete mess for a few days but I have to try to pull myself together for Meg.

"Her life has been cruelly cut short in its prime. She'd only just turned 18. She had her whole life ahead of her.

"We'd been planning to go to Manchester on Sunday. It's just heartbreaking."

Trevor had initially denied the charges at a hearing last summer, but today pleaded guilty to murder and two charges of rape.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.