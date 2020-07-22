CCTV shows stars in ‘discreet’ moment

CCTV footage showing James Franco and Amber Heard having a "discreet" conversation in a lift in her apartment building has been shown to the London High Court.

The video was filmed on 22 May 2016, the day after Heard alleges Johnny Depp threw her mobile phone at her, hitting her in the face, which Depp denies. It was just days before she filed for divorce.

Earlier in the case, the court heard how Depp had accused Heard of having an affair with James Franco and Elon Musk. She denies being unfaithful.

The footage shown in court from the CCTV system of Heard's home in LA shows her entering a lift on 22 May 2016 at 22:56pm wearing a long robe and going down to collect James Franco from reception.

He enters the lift wearing a baseball cap and is carrying a backpack. Once inside the pair huddle in a corner with their faces away from the camera.

Amber Heard arrives at Royal Courts of Justice where she was on the stand in Johnny Depp’s libel case. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When asked if Heard was trying to avoid "being seen by the camera", by Eleanor Laws QC acting for Depp, Heard said their conversation was "discreet".

"We were talking and he was saying to me 'Oh my god what happened to you?" she said.

"'What the f***?' is what he said to me,'" she added, claiming she had marks on her face from Depp's alleged phone-throwing.

Depp has denied physically abusing Heard, and his lawyers have called witnesses who said they had seen Heard in the days after the alleged assault with no injuries to her face.

Heard maintained she had bruises on her face and that she had been wearing makeup in the days afterwards which had disguised her injuries.

Asked about what time Ms Heard collected Mr Franco from downstairs, Ms Heard confirmed it was after 11pm and said: "In those days, I didn't sleep much at night."

Actor James Franco and Amber Heard starred in The Adderall Diaries together. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Johnny Depp is suing the publishers of The Sun over “wife beating” headline. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Depp has brought a libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton over an article which called him a "wife beater".

Depp vehemently denies abusing Heard, however she maintains she was attacked by him on a number of occasions in drink and drug-fuelled rages.

Tuesday morning's evidence centred around the days before Heard filed for divorce.

The court also heard details of text messages between Heard and Depp and Heard and Elon Musk - where the Tesla founder offered to provide her with "24/7 security".

The offer was made in a text exchange between Musk and Heard on 22 May 2016, after Heard told Musk she would take out a restraining order against Depp.

"WTF but you're OK right?" Musk wrote.

"The offer would stand even if you never wanted to see me again … anyway sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you."

Laws then referred to evidence given by Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia building where Heard lived, who said he saw Mr Musk visiting Ms Heard "when Mr Depp was in Australia".

Ms Heard responded: "He's wrong. I wasn't even in communication with Elon until 2016."

She said the pair were "friends at that moment. We had just become friends"

Heard said in a witness statement provided to the court that she was physically abused by Depp including being punched, slapped, kicked, head butted and choked.

"He was always antagonised by shows of will, like me standing up after he had knocked me down. Often, especially earlier in the relationship, I wouldn't even block the blows; I would just freeze and disassociate."

The Sun is owned by News Corporation, publishers of News.com.au.

Originally published as CCTV shows stars in 'discreet' moment