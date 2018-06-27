Woman’s ex officially wanted for her murder

Mario Marcelo Santoro (right) is a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of Brazilian woman Cecilia Haddad.

THE former lover of Sydney woman Cecilia Haddad, who was found dead in Lane Cove River, has a warrant out for his arrest.

Mario Marcelo Santoro is now officially a suspect in her murder, with an arrest warrant being secured by NSW Police.

Mr Santoro reportedly flew to Rio de Janeiro to see his sick dad between Ms Haddad, 38, going missing and her body washing up on April 29.

Brazil is reportedly reluctant to send citizens offshore to face trial, The Daily Telegraph reported today.

Kayakers discovered Ms Haddad's fully clothed body in the river near Woolwich on April 29, about the same time her former live-in lover Mario Marcelo Santoro flew home to Rio de Janeiro ahead of schedule.

Investigators said in the weeks before her death, Ms Haddad had asked Mr Santoro to move out of her Ryde apartment, in Sydney's northwest, 6km from where her body was found.

There was no sign of a break-in at her home.

Mr Santoro's aunt Jaisa Ferreira dos Santo told The Australian through a translator her nephew was planning to return to Australia "with several documents that proved his father's illness, hospitalisations and other things" to clarify his early departure.

Brazilian-born Ms Haddad arrived in Australia more than a decade ago and moved to Sydney in 2016 where she worked in mining and logistics.

The Daily Mail reports police have submitted a request to the federal Attorney-General's Department to have Mr Santoro, 40, extradited.

Canberra has also reportedly been asked for assistance to contact Brazilian authorities to see if they can help with the investigation, The Mail said.

