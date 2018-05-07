Ceclia Sullohern takes out Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon

CELIA Sullohern has beaten the blokes at the 2018 Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon in a blistering time of 3.45.31.

A dramatic course change from last year's event in Dent Island, participants reported the elevation was similar but it was still a gruelling event.

"It was tough, I'm pretty ready to sit down with a coffee,” Sullohern said.

First local home in the marathon cheered on by a large contingent of Whitsunday running Club entrants was Justin Knight-Gray.

Placing third in the marathon last year Knight-Gray said his seventh place finish in 4.55.56 was an achievement but he would have liked to place better.

Up against professional athletes many of whom are half his age, Knight-Gray said "you always want to better but you have to run the race you are running.”

"I would have like to have done a lot better, I didn't drink enough water and I got cramps in my legs,” he said.

"But I gave it 100 per cent.

"The time and place I got it's an awesome achievement and I am hard on myself because I would have liked to have done better.”

Matt Lewis won the half marathon, from Victoria Beck and Nathan Miller.

Local runner Mark McConkey placed 33rd in 2.44.31.

Knight-Gray said the support of the Airlie Beach Running Club was invaluable.

"They were all cheering for all six loops and its just awesome and have the people cheering you on, it really spurs on to keep going,” he said.

As for the course the winner was blown away by the beauty of Hamilton Island.

"I had to keep focused to avoid tripping over,” she said.

"It was such a stunning run, very technical parts especially up in the trails.”

Sullohern's comradely and mateship she showcased at the Commonwealth Games was prominent before, during and after the run.

The 16 marathon runners about to start the race just after 5.15am on Sunday morning Tamera Francis

Ms Sullohern loved the unique trail and said it was completely different to the tracks she was used to running.

"I love the trail stuff its a different mentality, in terms of persisting and plugging away on your own you know there are bits that are going to feel really tough, but you get through it and keep moving.”

In comparison to her Commonwealth Games experience Ms Sullohern said it was "a little bit different but equally as special.”

Not far behind the national athlete was Mackay local Carl Pinkstone who ran in his first Hilly Marathon, to take out first place in the men's division.

Pinkstone's first priority after the race was cooling off in the pristine waters of the island, as he fronted the media saturated fresh out of the ocean.

"It seemed to fly past it didn't feel like four hours,” he said.

Pinkstone has competed in a number of half marathons before and decided 2018 was the year to go all the way and conquer the 42km distance.

"I completed a few trail runs around Eungella and I train with a good little club. We push each other to train on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons,” he said.

Pinkstone said he knew that Sullohern wasn't far in front of him throughout the course but said she was way too quick for him in the end.

"I was just happy to finish and still be in one piece at the line.”