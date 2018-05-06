Ceclia takes out Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon

Despite this, Sullohern had her priorities straight at the finish line when asked about her performance.

"It was tough, I'm pretty ready to sit down with a coffee,” she said.

As for the track, Sullohern was blown away by the beauty of Hamilton Island and the scenic views from the course.

"I had to keep focused to avoid tripping over.

"It was such a stunning run, very technical parts especially up in the trails.”

Sullohern's comradery and mateship she showcased at the Commonwealth Games was prominent before, during and after the run.

Sullohern had nothing, but good things to say in regards to the new course that was forged in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"It was just really different because we started in the dark the second half of it was like a different run.

The 16 marathon runners about to start the race just after 5.15am on Sunday morning Tamera Francis

"I enjoyed the separate parts of it, the three different loops were really good.

Ms Sullohern loved the unique trail and said it was completely different to the tracks she was used to running.

"I love the trail stuff its a different mentality, in terms of persisting and plugging away on your own you know there are bits that are going to feel really tough, but you get through it and keep moving.

In comparison to her Commonwealth Games experience Ms Sullohern said it was "a little bit different but equally as special.”

Not far behind the national athlete was Mackay local Carl Pinkstone who ran in his first Hilly Marathon, to take out first place in the men's division.

Pinkstone's first priority after the race was cooling off in the pristine waters of the island, as he fronted the media saturated fresh out of the ocean.

"It seemed to fly past it didn't feel like 4 hours,” he said.

Mr Pinkstone has competed in a number of half marathons before and decided 2018 was the year to go all the way and conquer just over 42km of terrain.

"I completed a few trail runs around Eungella, I train with a good little club we push each other to train on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.”

Pinkstone said he knew that Sullohern wasn't far infront of him throughout the course but said she was way too quick for him in the end.

"I was just happy to finish and still be in one piece at the line.”