Cedar Creek Falls flowing again

WITH a four-star rating on Trip Advisor, this local attraction is now prime for viewing.

Yes, the answer to the question on everyone's lips about whether Cedar Creek Falls is flowing and the road there was flooded on the weekend.

Previously described by one Trip Advisor reviewer as a "mud puddle,” the popular seasonal watering hole is now full, after 262mm of rain was recorded in Preston since last Thursday.

Blake Nott recalls there being a "trickle” in mid May, but can't be certain if there's been a substantial flow between then and the most recent downpour. Consider- ing only 4mm of rain was recorded for the month of May in Proserpine, Mr Nott's memory served him well.

The ferocity of the flow depends on the amount of rain the region has seen, and since there was a severe weather warning for the weekend just past, for heavy rain, Cedar Creek Falls resembles the gushing, watery, paradise locals know it to be.

Halfway between Airlie Beach and Proserpine on Saltwater Creek Rd, Cedar Creek Falls is set in a clearing, and isn't too much of a walk from the carpark.

Mr Nott describes a path that takes you all the way to the top of the falls, giving you a spectacular view of the natural amphitheatre, and all the native flora and fauna that go with it.

It's known among locals that the mosquitoes out there can be lethal after recent rainfall, so perhaps it's best to wait a few days for the water to run clear, and the mozzies to move on.