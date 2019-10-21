Menu
The man's case will be in the courts again in November.
Crime

Cedar Creek fire case put on hold

Shannen McDonald
by
21st Oct 2019 4:49 PM
A MAN accused of lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls before allegedly ramming his car into police has had his case put on hold.

Paul Michael Lamborne is yet to enter a plea for the seven charges against his name, including setting fire to growing plants, endangering property by fire and dangerous operation of a car.

In Proserpine Magistrates Court today, solicitor Elizabeth Smith said the case was waiting on a mental health report for Mr Lamborne, which she said was a magistrate requirement.

"We were advised on Friday that it had not been done and they said it would be five weeks,” Mrs Smith said.

Mr Lamborne will remain in custody at Capricornia Correctional Centre until his committal mention on November 25 where he won't be required to appear.

