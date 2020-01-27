Cedar finds the batman to his robin

Asteroids players TJ Diop and Chris Cedar (former Stagz players) were excited to win against last year’s Australia Day Carnival champions COD Lyf.

QBL heavy hitters Chris Cedar and Tidjane Diop were happy to take the sidekick role in yesterday’s Australia Day Carnival grand final.

The hero was former Meteor and Mackay born Brayden Collins who helped the Asteroids take out the competition against reigning champs COD Lyf.

The 21 year old was the competition top point scorer, shooting 90 in six rounds.

Cedar said it took a while for Collins to get his groove, but he became a pivotal weapon towards the back end.

Brayden Colins makes a play to get around a Renegades player in the Australia Day Carnival semi-final.

“We needed someone to step up with CJ and I, and he was that guy,” he said.

“We could be his Robin and he could be Batman.”

Collins made his presence felt on the court with explosive movements and quick layups. Diop said it was that energy that helped them recover from a four loss streak to winning the competition.

“That’s what he does, he’ was high energy the whole time,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, the Asteroids earned a 74-65 win against the Renegades in the semi-final.

The back-end-forth match gave the Asteroids team much needed momentum before the big dance.

“That gave us a bit of momentum while they (COF Lyf) just kind of had to sit around and wait,” Cedar said.

For Cedar and Diop, who played with the Stagz team last year and lost to COD Lyf in the grand final, there were bragging rights on the line yesterday.

With a mostly new team the duo were glad they produced a 56-49 win.

“This was our first time playing together, Toff and I kind of threw the team together,” Diop said.

Asteroids players TJ Diop and Brayden Collins celebrate their win against COD Lyf.

The Gold Coast based power forward makes regular trips to the region for the annual carnival.

He said each year he had made the finals but had recently fallen short on taking out the silverware. This year that streak ended.

With only three teams in the Division 1 men’s competition the Asteroids were able to play finals despite their regular round losses.

“After losing every game (in this competition), to win semis and go on to win finals feels fantastic,” Diop said.