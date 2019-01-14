Celebrate the cricket season with some Beefy wines

Sir Ian Botham is well known for his cricketing prowess but during his time playing in and against Australia, he fell in love with our wines. He's now released his eponymous range exclusive to Cellarmasters and Dan Murphy's, with pricing from $11 to $100. Here's three from the mid-tier price range celebrating great cricketing seasons for 'Beefy'.

THE BOTHAM 76 SERIES, CHARDONNAY, 2017

Grapes from Margaret River give a nose of ripe stonefruits, creamy butter, bread crust and grapefruit citrus. Plenty of oomph for big chardonnay lovers with toasty vanilla oak, sweet peachy stonefruit and a clean finish. Rating: 7.5/10 RRP: $17.99 Alc: 13%

Botham series shiraz.

THE BOTHAM 81 SERIES, SHIRAZ, 2017

Barossa by the book. Rich plum and blackberry, lashings of choc/vanilla oak, cracked peppercorn and some crushed ant (naturally occurring formic acid). Medium to full bodied, plenty of ripe fruit and spiced, licorice finish. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $17.99 Alc: 14.5%

Botham series cabernet sauvignon.

THE BOTHAM 80 SERIES, CABERNET, 2016

From Coonawarra, this delivers varietal blackcurrant fruit, cedary oak, fresh turned earth and wild mint. Resplendent with tight dark berry flavour and plenty of chewy, teeth coating tannins. Finishes with lingering choc/mint. Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $17.99 Alc: 14.5%

vinonotebook.com