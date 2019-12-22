Menu
Boaties reminded to stay safe on the water this festive season. Photo: Mike Batterham
Fishing

Celebrate the seas in safety

Zizi Averill
22nd Dec 2019 4:52 PM
A CHRISTMAS on the water shouldn’t end in disaster.

That’s the warning to Mackay region boaties as Maritime Safety Queensland issues a stern reminder to put safety at the top of their list during the festive season.

The reminder comes after a horror year on the water, which included a spike in maritime deaths this year, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

“Already this year we have lost 18 lives, which is triple the number of fatalities for the previous year,” Mr Bailey said.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said skippers needed to keep focused on their responsibility to their crews and to others on the water.

“Put simply they should remember the three Ps, plan and prepare, then proceed,” Mr Mitchell said.

He reminded offshore adventurers to carry an EPIRB registered with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

“And always let someone such as your local volunteer rescue group, know when you’re leaving, your destination and when you’re due back,” Mr Mitchell said.

With school holidays in full swing, Mr Mitchell said boaties should also be mindful that children were likely to be on board.

“They are more adventurous and less aware of risks than adults and this adds to boaties’ responsibilities,” he said.

For more information on safe boating, visit msq.qld.gov.au

To contact Mackay Volunteer Marine Rescue call 4955 5448. To call Whitsunday Volunteer Rescue Service call 4946 7207

