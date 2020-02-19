Celebrate women’s equality with fancy dress, dancing and fun

A WHITSUNDAY organisation is preparing to celebrate the start of the roaring 20s, with a 1920s inspired event – all to celebrate the important contribution of women.

The Zonta Club of Whitsunday will host a Dappers and Flappers event on March 8, as part of their International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations.

IWD Zonta committee member and an organiser of the event, Carol Bolton, said not only did the 1920s theme mean there were “great opportunities to dress up” – it was also a pivotal moment in the rights of women.

“It was a decade where the push for equality really began to ramp up, and we thought it would be a great theme to celebrate on the day,” she said.

“Plus, it’s a really fun theme costume wise. All the women can dress up in a flapper dress and a feather boa, and we’re expecting a lot of 20s inspired pinstripe suits and suspenders for the men.

“We’re still working on it, but we’re also expecting a live band to play on the day so it will be a great chance to have some fun and get down for a dance.”

Ms Bolton said the event would have the “usual” raffles and games, as well as a grazing platter for guests. The event will also play host to a guest speaker in Judy Porter, Founding Director of Shiift.

“Judy will be sharing her story and how she has grown her business,” she said.

“She’s dedicated to making places where people thrive and helping all personality types achieve positive change in the region.”

Ms Bolton said the IWD event was Zonta’s largest annual fundraiser, with the money raised going directly back into the programs the organisation contributes to.

She said these initiatives included bursary programs for all local high schools, adopt-a-family programs and birthing kits for third-world communities.

“All of this money goes to helping to empower women in not only the Whitsundays, but around the whole world,” she said.

“So come down and have a great afternoon of fun and help support some fantastic causes.”

The event will start at 2.30pm on Sunday, March 8 at Club Wyndham. Tickets are $55 and available at whitsundaytickets.com.au.