Celebrating 4th birthday thanks to Prossie Hospital

FOUR years ago to the day, Gelria Faram went for a routine ultrasound when her water broke in the carpark at Proserpine Hospital.

At only 25 weeks pregnant, she gave birth to her son Paul who weighed just 520 grams and was so small that hospital staff put him in a sandwich bag to keep him warm.

Mrs Faram and her husband were told to prepare for the worst as staff didn’t think he would pull through.

Today, Paul is happy, healthy and celebrating his fourth birthday.

Staff at Proserpine Hospital did not think Paul would pull through after he was born prematurely four years ago.

Mrs Faram said Paul was alive today because of the amazing staff at Proserpine Hospital and hoped to reach out and thank them.

“I had to have him then and there,” she said.

“They couldn’t get me to Townsville because of the rain, and because Prossie is so little everyone in the whole hospital was in the delivery room helping.

“It means a lot to me that Paul was born at a hospital that didn’t have any machines for that kind of stuff and that he’s alive is amazing.

“I still think of the staff on this day.”

Paul weighed just 520 grams when he was born at Proserpine Hospital.

Paul was later transferred to Townsville Hospital and was taken home 88 days later.

Other than wearing glasses, Paul now has no other health issues.

He also just started kindergarten where Mrs Faram said he had made dozens of new friends who celebrated with him today.

“He’s a funny little fella,” she said.

“He thinks he’s 18, not four.

“He does gymnastics and swimming and loves his brothers and sisters.”

Three of Paul’s siblings were also born prematurely, but Mrs Faram said her experience at Proserpine Hospital was the most nurturing and supportive.

“I’ve had four premmies and believe it or not I would have loved to have all my kids at Proserpine Hospital,” she said.

“I want to say thank you because without them our poor little boy wouldn’t have survived.

“It’s really good to be able to show them how he’s progressing in life.

“Without them, Pauly boy wouldn’t be here.”