Celebrating crap for cancer research

RALLY AROUND: The Bowen Has Beens, Raymond Stephens and Rob Charles, with their Ford Falcon ready for the Shitbox Rally in October. Jordan Gilliland

THE car is ready and the charity tin full as two local men prepare themselves for their 3600km journey next month.

The Bowen Has Beens, made up of Ray Stephens and Rob Charles will undertake a gruelling six-day trek as part of the Shitbox Rally, a charity event run by the Cancer Council to raise funds for cancer research.

Originally hunting a fundraising goal of $8000, the duo has seen that number smashed and are now on their way to raising $12,000 before they set off on October 12.

Mr Charles said that the rally team, who are driving a Ford Falcon, was now ready to 'rock and roll' and were prepared for anything that will be thrown their way.

"Honestly, the most challenging part will probably be the initial trip to Melbourne because the car hasn't been tested at that distance yet," he said.

"Once we get to the off-road part I might be thinking otherwise.

"I'm a Ford guy, so I'm confident that the car is going to be super reliable though."

The teams are encouraged to bring extra fuel for their journey as petrol stations can be few and far between in the Outback.

The two ex-truck drivers aren't worried by the gruelling distance of the trek, however.

"We're used to those long drives and sleeping in tents on fields actually appeals to us, so we're not worried," Mr Charles said.

"We're really looking forward to seeing some of those Outback communities we would maybe never see otherwise."

Mr Charles said he hadn't met any other competitors yet, but the team was likely to be in a group with other North Queensland teams.

He said his personal favourite car so far was one that had a painted portrait of actor Ray Meagher on it.

"I'm not sure why they chose him, but I thought that was funny," he said.

Mr Charles said they had been blown away by the generosity of the Bowen community.

"Times are tough, we know that, but people have given to us anyway," he said.

"At the end of the day, we hope nothing dramatic happens to our car, but if it does we know that we did the best we could and raised a great deal of money for cancer research along the way."